Chris Wallace Skewers EPA Chief Scott Pruitt on Fox News Sunday

New EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt embarrassed himself repeatedly on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace, who kept Pruitt on the hot seat for 14 minutes as he pressed to get past Pruitt’s paper-thin talking points. Wallace, who appeared to know more about the subject matter than Pruitt, came right out of the gate asking what Trump’s rollbacks of Obama’s environmental initiatives will mean for public health and for America’s climate leadership. Pruitt’s responses demonstrated how little he actually pays attention to EPA’s missions to protect public health and the environment.

Here is a reality-check on some of Pruitt’s most eye-popping statements, with each rated on a scale of one to four smokestacks