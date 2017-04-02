Lawsuit Accusing Trump Of Inciting Rally Violence Gets Green Light From Judge

A Kentucky federal judge has ruled that a startling lawsuit accusing then-candidate Donald Trump of inciting violence at a campaign rally last year can proceed. The suit was brought forward by three protesters who say they were roughed up by three Trump supporters that the newly-elected president had provoked. The Trump supporters are also being sued.

Trump told the audience at a Louisville rally in March 2016 to “get ‘em out of here,” referring to the protesters — two women and a teenage boy — who were at the Kentucky International Convention Center. The confrontation that followed was caught on video footage that went viral.

Trump’s attorneys argued that the suit should not be allowed to go forward because his speech was protected under the First Amendment — and that he didn’t intend for violence to occur.

U.S. District Judge David Hale ruled that the protesters’ injuries may have been a “direct and proximate result” of Trump’s actions and that there is no First Amendment protection for speech that incites violence.

“It is plausible that Trump’s direction to ‘get ’em out of here’ advocated the use of force,” Hale wrote in his ruling issued Friday. “It was an order, an instruction, a command. Trump’s statement at least implicitly encouraged the use of violence or lawless action.”