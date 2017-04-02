Newsvine

Trump calls "Fake Trump/Russia story" a "total scam" as investigations ramp up

Seeded by Vernon Wythe
Seeded on Sun Apr 2, 2017 6:36 AM
President Donald Trump singled out NBC “Meet The Press” moderator Chuck Todd on Twitter Saturday morning, asking when “Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd” and NBC will stop covering the “fake Trump/Russia story.”

Mr. Trump fired off two tweets Saturday, first asking when Todd and NBC will stop covering any Russian government ties to the White House, then vilifying NBC as the same network that perpetuated the theory he had “no path to victory” before the election. Mr. Trump dubbed NBC’s coverage a “total scam.” Todd discussed Russia Friday on NBC’s “Nightly News.”

Todd wasted little time responding to Trump’s Twitter explosion. 

