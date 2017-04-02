Trump calls "Fake Trump/Russia story" a "total scam" as investigations ramp up

President Donald Trump singled out NBC “Meet The Press” moderator Chuck Todd on Twitter Saturday morning, asking when “Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd” and NBC will stop covering the “fake Trump/Russia story.”

When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017

Mr. Trump fired off two tweets Saturday, first asking when Todd and NBC will stop covering any Russian government ties to the White House, then vilifying NBC as the same network that perpetuated the theory he had “no path to victory” before the election. Mr. Trump dubbed NBC’s coverage a “total scam.” Todd discussed Russia Friday on NBC’s “Nightly News.”

It is the same Fake News Media that said there is "no path to victory for Trump" that is now pushing the phony Russia story. A total scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017

Todd wasted little time responding to Trump’s Twitter explosion.