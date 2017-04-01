As Trump Wages War on Science, Energy Grows for Worldwide March for Science

President Donald Trump's administration has fulfilled his campaign rhetoric when it comes to waging war on science, from erasing WhiteHouse.gov references to climate change on the day of his inauguration to banning the term "climate change" at the Department of Energy's climate office, to proposing massive cuts to medical research to fund a new U.S.-Mexico border wall.

As Trump attacks science, though, scientists worldwide are fighting back.

On April 22, a global March for Science will see 400 events in 37 countries, with a massive march in Washington, D.C. Organizers also announced Thursday that prominent scientists Bill Nye, Lydia Villa-Komaroff, and Mona Hanna-Attisha will be honorary co-chairs of the March for Science.

Political action on such a large scale is notable for scientists, who by and large refrain from engaging with politics.