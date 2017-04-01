Fed up with the 2 parties, a group of centrists rises up

Shelbi Lewark was a paid field organizer in Colorado for the Republican National Committee until Donald Trump became the party’s nominee for president. Lewark, 26, was so turned off by Trump that she quit her RNC job last summer and is now working to elect independent candidates in the Centennial State.

Owen Casas is a 32-year-old stonemason from Maine who fought in Falluja, Iraq, with the Marines. He tried volunteering in Democratic politics but realized he didn’t fit there or in the GOP. So he ran for the state Legislature as an independent in 2014 and lost, then ran again last year and won.

Shawn Riegsecker is a 45-year-old successful tech entrepreneur in Chicago whose company did work for Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns. But he grew disillusioned with the Democratic Party’s neglect of pocketbook issues. He’s thinking of running for the U.S. Senate in 2020, as an independent.

All three are now part of a group called the Centrist Project, which hopes to tap into dissatisfaction with the two major political parties. The group has a goal: Elect a small band of independents in the U.S. Senate to force a compromise between Republicans and Democrats.