Social Movements Converge on April 4 Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Assassination

<p>MEMPHIS — The Fight for $15 and the Movement for Black Lives will take to the streets nationwide April 4 – the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination – in a two-dozen-city “Fight Racism, Raise Pay” protest.</p>

<p>Thousands of underpaid workers, local racial justice activists, elected officials, and clergy will hold rallies, marches, teach-ins, and other demonstrations to stress that the push for economic and racial justice remains as deeply linked today as when Dr. King was killed in 1968 supporting striking black sanitation workers in Memphis, Tenn. The coast-to-coast protests will culminate in a march by thousands of workers, national civil rights leaders and politicians on the Lorraine Motel in downtown Memphis, where they’ll hold a memorial at the site of Dr. King’s assassination 49 years ago.</p>

<p>The “Fight Racism, Raise Pay” protests, planned for more than two-dozen cities from Atlanta to Milwaukee to Las Vegas, come as working Americans face an onslaught of attacks on their right to join together for higher pay and confront racist policies from the White House down to local police departments. Republican lawmakers in more than two-dozen states have introduced legislation aimed at cracking down on protestors like those in the Fight for $15 and the Movement for Black Lives.</p>

<p>The marchers will converge in Memphis weeks after a local Fight for $15 worker organization <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/business/2017/mar/01/mcdonalds-fight-for-15-memphis-police-lawsuit">filed a federal civil rights lawsuit</a> against the city, charging its police department with widespread illegal surveillance and intimidation to stifle worker protest. Rallies on April 4 in Minneapolis, Detroit and Durham will condemn anti-protest legislation proposed by lawmakers in those states.</p>

<p>“We’re joining together with the Movement for Black Lives because our two movements have a common bond in fighting the racism that keeps down people of color everywhere,” said <strong>Latierika Blair, 23, who works at McDonald’s in Memphis, Tenn., and is paid $7.35/hour.</strong> “McDonald's conspires with police to try to silence us when we speak out for higher pay. Corporations and politicians act to keep workers and black people from getting ahead in America. We should be investing in our people and communities. That’s why we have to protest, and that’s why we will keep speaking out together until we win.”</p>

<p> </p>