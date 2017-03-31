Israel approves new West Bank settlement over Trump plea to curb building in Palestinian territory

Israel’s government approved the first West Bank settlement in two decades Thursday, creating the first serious test for President Trump’s new foray into Middle East peacemaking.

CBS Radio News correspondent Robert Berger reports the announcement came despite an appeal from President Trump directly to Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to curb settlement activity.

While the White House pointedly avoided any specific condemnation of the announcement, however, saying only that further settlement activity “does not help advance peace” and that it expects Israel to show restraint moving forward.

That relatively tepid official response was a far cry from the automatic condemnations voiced by the Obama administration in reaction to Israeli settlement announcements. The White House statement even went so far as to “welcome” what appears to be a limited Israeli commitment to take Mr. Trump’s concerns about settlements into “consideration,” without any guarantees to avoid similar announcements.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced the decision late Thursday following a meeting of his policy making Security Cabinet