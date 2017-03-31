Occupy.com Turns 5 Years Old! Take a Look Back At How Far We've Come— (Take a Chang on Me)

Occupy.com was born on April 1, 2012, with the publication of the Declaration of the Occupation, a document originally written and distributed by the New York City General Assembly at Occupy Wall Street in September 2011. Since the days of the Occupy movement, our media organization has continued to cover national and global issues through the lens of the 99%, focusing on political-financial corruption, climate change, police brutality, alternative movements for social change, and much much more. Through original reporting contributed by dozens of correspondents, from San Francisco to Athens, Sao Paolo to New Orleans, Manchester to Hong Kong, we have continued to shine a light, day after day, on the crucial economic, political and environmental issues that have led us to the precipice. Inequality has never been greater. Money has never had a stronger grip on our politics. Injustice and corruption infect us all. In response, we must all be part of the solution. Here's to 5 years traveling the road of resistance with Occupy.com.