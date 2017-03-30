Amazing Mysteries that Science Just Can't Explain

When confronted with mysteries in life we are all too quick to head over to Google in order to try and find out the answer. Google itself is an invention borne by the work of scientists years and years before our usage. In that same way, We have grown to assume that science can answer every question that is lobbed at us or at least goes a long way toward giving us an adequate answer. Yet, science isn’t a perfect art and the very nature of our reality means that we will always be hunting for answers. So we decided to discuss the most amazing mysteries that science hasn’t been able to explain.