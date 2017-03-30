Here Come The Lawsuits To Stop Keystone XL Pipeline

Environmental groups filed two federal lawsuits this week seeking to block construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, which President Donald Trump recently approved.

The State Department and other federal agencies shirked their responsibilities to evaluate the oil pipeline’s environmental impact, both lawsuits allege. They argue that the plunge in oil prices makes the project unviable and that new research shows oil from Canada’s tar sands is especially destructive to the environment.

The lawsuits, which activists had promised after Trump green-lighted the pipeline last week, revive a protracted fight against construction that began during the Obama administration. Trump’s decision reversed former President Barack Obama’s rejection of the project.

The Trump administration violated the National Environmental Policy Act by relying on “woefully out of date” information about plans to import oil from Canada’s tar sands region to Nebraska, according to a suit filed Wednesday by the Northern Plains Resource Council, the Sierra Club, and other organizations.

The State Department based its approval of the Keystone XL last week on an environmental study completed in 2014, the lawsuit said. That same report was used by the Obama administration to conclude the pipeline was not in the national interest and to deny permits to developer TransCanada in 2015.