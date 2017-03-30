Concerned Parents Call For Full Cleanup Of Toxic Santa Susana Site

For the last two years, Melissa Bumstead of West Hills has been documenting the locations of children diagnosed with rare cancers.

She’s found many of the cases cluster around the old Santa Susana field laboratory in Simi Valley.

“Every time I add a child to that map, it’s like having my daughter diagnosed again,” she said.

Bumstead’s daughter, Grace, was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of leukemia in 2014. The West Hills mother of two has since then been focusing her energies on documenting cases of other rare cancers near the Santa Susana field laboratory, which was the site of a 1959 partial nuclear meltdown.

The site has yet to be fully cleaned up