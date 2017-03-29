State employee charged in FBI probe

A State Department employee pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday after being charged in an FBI investigation, the Department of Justice announced.

Candace Claiborne, who worked in the Caucasus Affairs office of the State Department, is being charged with two felony offenses.

Claiborne is being charged with “obstructing an official proceeding and making false statements to the FBI, both felony offenses, for allegedly concealing numerous contacts that she had over a period of years with foreign intelligence agents,” a Justice Department release said.

Claiborne, who has a top-secret security clearance, failed to disclose her foreign contacts abroad despite being required to do so.

Claiborne also is required to report any contacts with persons suspected of affiliation with a foreign intelligence agency,” the press release said.

“This case demonstrates that U.S. government employees will be held accountable for failing to honor the trust placed in them when they take on such sensitive assignments,” it added.