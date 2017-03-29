Why Rockefeller's Death Doesn't Mean the End of 'New World Order' Doctrine

The passing of David Rockefeller, the patriarch of the famous banking clan, has prompted a lively debate over the future of the Rockefeller family and the globalist agenda in general.

According to Professor Valentin Katasonov of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), it is possible that the billionaire's death will sap the influential financial group's strength.

"David Rockefeller's departure from life… could potentially result in the weakening of the positions the financial group had enjoyed for decades," Katasonov assumed.

However, geopolitical analyst and Editor in Chief of News Junkie Post Gilbert Mercier believes that it is not as easy as it seems.

"Even though Rockefeller was a key figure, and in many regards, one of the founding fathers of the globalist world order project, the speculation that his death is a major blow to the financial elite is a pie in the sky. The self-proclaimed Masters of the Universe of Wall Street are as arrogant as ever, all of them are young crocodiles ready to feast on the carcasses of the old ones," Mercier told Sputnik.