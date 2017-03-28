Bill to sell information on users' internet activity passes Senate

U.S. Senator Jeff Flake speaking at the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry's 2016 Capitol Hill Update at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix. Flake intoduced a bill that, if passed, will allow ISPs to collect information from users' internet activity without permission.

The Senate voted in favor of allowing internet service providers to sell users’ personal information without their permission in a close vote last week.

Introduced by Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., Senate Joint Resolution 34 would overturn an Obama-era law that required ISPs to obtain permission before selling information to advertisers and other companies. With a final tally of 50-48, the vote was entirely along party lines with two republican abstentions.

In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, Flake wrote that the new law would be put in place to repeal existing regulations on the Federal Communications Commission that are a threat to consumer choice.

Flake understands the FCC’s regulations enacted in 2015 as a power grab over jurisdiction of the Federal Trade Commission; his argument is rooted in firms’ abilities to provide deals to consumers.