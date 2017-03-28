Newsvine

Trump cuts education budget, reduces accountability measures for states

The Donald Trump administration took steps to shift policy in the Department of Education this month — proposing a $9 billion cut in federal spending and increasing state autonomy over education standards. 

The March budget proposal expands defense and homeland security spending while cutting $18 billion from other federal agencies.

Meanwhile, the White House proposed a $1.4 billion increase in funding school choice programs, including an additional $168 million increase for charter schools. The budget also calls for a $1 billion increase to Title I, which provides additional assistance to local educational agencies and schools with high numbers of low-income K-12 students.

Gerard Robinson, a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative-leaning think tank, said Trump’s budget is ultimately in line with his campaign promises to his supporters.

 

