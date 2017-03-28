'Fearless Girl' Statue Can Stare Down 'Charging Bull' on Wall Street for a Little Longer: De Blasio

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the wildly popular statue of a young girl staring down Wall Street's famous "Charging Bull" will be allowed to remain through February 2018.

De Blasio says the artwork, called "Fearless Girl," has inspired many people and "fueled powerful conversations about women in leadership."

"Fearless Girl" originally only had a temporary permit to stay until April 2.

Now the statue, which stands on Department of Transportation property, will get a longer-term permit through the department's art program, the Office of the Mayor said.