Prince William supervisors launch last-ditch effort to block coal-ash plan

With the deadline on a state-permit process looming, Prince William County officials launched a last-ditch effort Tuesday to try to halt Dominion Virginia Power’s plan to permanently bury about 4 million cubic yards of coal ash at the Possum Point power plant.

Following a special work session on the issue March 7, the supervisors announced a four-part action plan aimed at delaying the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s approval of the solid-waste permit Dominion needs to move forward with its controversial “cap-in-place” plan to close five coal-ash ponds at the power plant, located outside Dumfries on the banks of Quantico Creek and the Potomac River.

The list includes asking Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) to amend state Senate Bill 1398 to reinsert a key provision stripped out of the measure before it was approved by the Republican-controlled House of Delegates last month.

The provision would have placed a temporary moratorium on DEQ solid-waste permits for any of Dominion’s four power plants where coal ash ponds are in the process of being closed: Possum Point, Chesterfield, Chesapeake, and Bremo. All are located on major Virginia rivers.