Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 32 Seeds: 1095 Comments: 1956 Since: May 2016

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, to oversee White House office to revamp government

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: am New York
Seeded on Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:06 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President Donald Trump on Monday will announce that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will oversee a broad effort to overhaul the federal government, a White House official confirmed.

Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and currently serves as a senior adviser, will lead the newly formed White House Office of American Innovation to leverage business ideas and potentially privatize some government functions, the official said, confirming a Washington Post story.

"The government should be run like a great American company. Our hope is that we can achieve successes and efficiencies for our customers, who are the citizens," Kushner told the Post in an interview.

He will focus on veterans' care, opioid addiction, technology and data infrastructure, workforce training and infrastructure, according to the report.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor