Montana: Dozens Rally Against Keystone XL Pipeline on Fort Peck Reservation

Dozens of Fort Peck tribal members are hoping their 85-mile prayer walk across the reservation will bring more awareness to the soon-to-be-constructed Keystone XL pipeline and its potential danger to their water supply.

The walkers, some carrying an eagle feather staff and “No Oil” and “Mni Wiconi (Water is Life)” signs, set out Friday at dawn on U.S. Highway 2 by Big Muddy Creek, which is the eastern border of the reservation to protest the pipeline.

TransCanada, the parent company to the pipeline, is planning on building the controversial project several miles from the western border of the reservation and 40 miles upstream from the tribes’ multimillion-dollar water intake plant, which treats water from the Missouri River and disperses it throughout northeastern Montana.

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed a permit to allow the construction of the 1,179-mile Keystone XL pipeline that President Barack Obama had blocked in 2015.

TransCanada has said it will use the best materials and technology to build and maintain the pipeline, which will travel under the Missouri River, but many of those in the walk said it’s not a question of if the pipeline will break, but when.