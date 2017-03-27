To Fight Back Trump's EPA Assaults, Join the People's Climate Mobilization

To fight back the Trump administration’s reported attacks on the Environmental Protection Agency, the People’s Climate Movement is calling on the public to join the April 29 March for Climate, Jobs, and Justice.

In undoing hard-won protections of the health of our communities and climate, the Trump administration plans to drastically slash the EPA budget by at least 20 percent, according to multiple sources. The administration’s plan to eliminate one-fifth of the department would put more than 3,000 people out of work. Just this morning, EPA chief Scott Pruitt scrapped a rule requiring the oil and gas industry to report methane pollution.

Before the EPA’s founding in 1970, urban cities from Los Angeles to New York City were plagued with heavy pollution, deeming them unrecognizable to the average person today. For nearly 50 years, the Environmental Protection Agency has been a crucial governmental tool in the protection of the health and safety of people and planet.

Earlier this week, Trump signed an order attempting to roll back the waters of the United States rule adopted by the Obama administration, denying clean water to one out of three people in the US. Later that same evening, Trump gave his first address to Congress during which he paid lip service to clean air and water, but failed to mention the present risks of climate change.