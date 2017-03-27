Sanders to fight Trump's "horrific" budget proposal

After the Congress had denied Trump’s Obamacare repeal proposal, Senator and ex-Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders vowed to fight the “horrific” budget proposal that came from the White House. Sanders said that after he had celebrated the defeat of Trump’s proposal, he considered that the next fight must be oriented against the budget approval.

The House Speaker, Republican Paul Ryan stated that he and President Trump agreed on the removal of the proposal to repeal Obamacare after realizing that the 215 votes needed seemed like an impossible task to achieve.

On the other hand, Sanders said that this setback only proved that the American people are not going to accept major tax cuts for the wealthy while more than 24 million people were “kicked off health insurance.”

President Trump, instead, blamed the Democratic party for its lack of cooperation with all the members of the chamber, even when both the House and the Senate have a Republican majority.

This setback is not the first one President Trump has to face in his first three months at the White House. In February, several judges across the country revised one of Trump’s rulings concerning the banning of immigrants from 6 Muslim countries.