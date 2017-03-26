California governor Jerry Brown blasts Trump's border wall

Gov. Jerry Brown won’t allow President Donald Trump to deport millions of people and build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, he said in an interview that aired Sunday.

“We’re not going to sit around and just play patsy and say, ‘Hey, go ahead. Lock us in. Do whatever the hell you want … deport … 2 million people,’ ” Brown told NBC’s “Meet the Press with Chuck Todd.”

“No, we’re going to fight, and we’re going to fight very hard.”

But the Democratic governor, who was in Washington last week meeting with federal officials, continued casting himself as a “senior statesman” in the partisan sparring between Democrats and Republicans.

Brown said his administration would continue to pick its spots when bringing legal action, appealing to the president’s spirituality and referring to the state’s largest-in-the-nation immigrant bloc as “children of God.”

