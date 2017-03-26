Sanders says he will introduce 'Medicare for all' bill

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is planning to introduce a single-payer healthcare bill in Congress.

The Vermont senator said during a town hall Saturday he plans to introduce a "Medicare for all" bill "within a couple of weeks," Vermont Public Radio reported.

“It is a common-sense proposal, and I think once the American people understand it, we can go forward with it,” Sanders said after the town hall meeting.

During the town hall, Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) said he would introduce the same bill in the House.