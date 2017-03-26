Menu DONATE Home News by Subject Commentary Special Projects About Tipster Donate SEARCH 2017 Legislature EB-5 Legislator Guide Burlington Campaign Finance Database Bernie Sanders Sanders tells concerned Vermont teachers he'll fight Trump's budget

The morning after Trumpcare was killed in Congress, Sen. Bernie Sanders told hundreds of unionized Vermont educators he would protect the interests of students and teachers.

In an address to members of the Vermont-National Education Association, Sanders vowed to fight privatization of public education under President Donald Trump and U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Principals, classroom teachers, music teachers, special educators, and paraprofessionals told Sanders they have been pressured through education reform proposals and Gov. Phil Scott’s budget this year to cut spending even though the needs of students are greater than ever.

“I have to love what I do because every year it seems like it gets more difficult,” said Christopher Guros, a special educator. “The issues our students face outside the building are impacting what they’re able to accomplish when they come through these doors.”

“I don’t need to tell you that income inequality in this country has gotten out of control, and this is apparent to many of us that are teaching,” Guros said. “Our students who are socioeconomically disadvantaged are more likely to experience developmental trauma, be exposed to environmental toxins like lead, and come to school hungry.”

“Our job would become much easier if, as a country, we began to address the root causes of poverty,” he said. “Additionally, we need mental health professionals in schools to help address some of the issues that our students are facing. School social workers that are able to work with both students and their families are a tremendous asset and should become more widespread.”