Authentic populist vs. bulls**t artist: Why Bernie Sanders is so popular and Donald Trump isn't

More than four months after Donald Trump lost the popular vote by 3 million, yet managed to win the election as a result of the archaic and undemocratic Electoral College, one thing has remained predictable in this highly unpredictable age of Trump: the president’s unprecedented unpopularity. According to Gallup, the most reputable polling company in the country, Trump’s approval rating has remained in the negatives throughout his first two months in office, and last weekend it dropped to a new low of 37 percent (with 58 percent of Americans disapproving).

President Trump is well on his way to becoming the most disliked president in modern history — and in record time too. By comparison, historically unpopular presidents Richard Nixon and George W. Bush didn’t see their ratings fall this low until their second terms, and only after Watergate and the Iraq War came to haunt their respective presidencies.

In addition to Trump’s abysmal approval ratings, public polling has revealed another constant in this populist era of ours: the steadfast popularity of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. According to a Fox News poll released last week, the majority of Americans continue to have a favorable opinion of the self-described democratic socialist, who has a net favorability rating of 29 (61 percent favorable, 32 unfavorable), along with an even higher net favorable rating of 41 among independents. Since becoming a nationally recognized figure during his presidential campaign last year, Sanders has only grown in popularity, and the senator is now one of the strongest critics of Trump and his reactionary agenda.

While pundits have long compared Sanders and Trump — labeling them both “populist” and “anti-establishment” — the two politicians couldn’t be more different, and Sanders is the antithesis of Trump as both a human being and a politician. Sanders is an honest and principled man, while Trump is a perpetual liar without a moral compass. Sanders has deep-seated political and moral beliefs, while Trump has no ideology apart from his own narcissism. Sanders is a self-professed democratic socialist who grew up in a working-class Jewish family in Brooklyn, while Trump is an exploitative billionaire who grew up in a wealthy and privileged family in a then-exclusive and all-white neighborhood of Queens.

If anyone can be called the “anti-Trump,” it is Bernie Sanders.