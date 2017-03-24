Donald Trump blames Democrats after pulling healthcare bill from Congress vote

Donald Trump has addressed the failure of the Republican Party's health care bill in Congress by saying "Obamacare will explode" and "cease to exist".

The President blamed Democrats' lack of cooperation for having to pull the bill, despite the GOP holding a majority in the House. He said his next priority will be tax reform.

Mr. Trump claimed that "I've been saying for the last year and a half that the best thing we can do politically speaking is let Obamacare explode. It's exploding right now."

"When you get no votes from the other side, meaning the Democrats, it's really a difficult situation," he added.

He said: "We will end up with a truly great healthcare bill in the future.

"It will go very smoothly, I really believe, I think this is something that certainly was an interesting period of time. We all learned a lot. We learned a lot about loyalty, we learned a lot about the vote-getting process."