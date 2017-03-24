666 Fifth Avenue, New York City, NY

666 St. Cloud Road

Cain + Profit= greedy, for profit

________________________________

Just a week ago it seemed that the long-stalled redevelopment plans for 666 Fifth Avenue would be moving forward. Anbang Insurance Group, the Chinese firm that owns the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, was reportedly interested in buying a major stake in the 41-story building. That investment would provide Kushner Companies, which purchased the building a decade ago, with about a large cash infusion that would help the firm to reconstruct the space into a supertall tower.

However, the Wall Street Journal reports that the potential deal is far from set—and a confluence of factors could lead to its being stalled once again.

For one, there is a conflict of interest issues, given Jared Kushner’s new role as senior advisor to the president. Though Kushner stepped down as CEO of his family’s eponymous firm to assume his role in the Trump administration, the deal with Anbang could prompt federal probing; there’s also the concern that he “might be overly influenced by Anbang if the company helps his family turn a so-so deal into a bonanza,” per the WSJ.