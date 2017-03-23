Rick Perry challenges election of Texas A&M's first gay student body president, says it was 'stolen' in 'name of diversity'

Bobby Brooks, a junior at Texas A&M, made history this month when he was elected as the university’s first openly gay student body president.

Nearly two decades prior, Rick Perry, also an A&M alumnus, made his own bit of university history when he became the first Aggie to serve as governor of Texas.

But for their shared school pride, these men and their accomplishments had nothing to do with each other.

That changed Wednesday, when Perry, the country’s current energy secretary, chose to plunge into campus politics, claiming publicly that Brooks stole the election from another student.

That student, Robert McIntosh, is the son of a prominent Republican fundraiser in Dallas who campaigned for Donald Trump during his presidential election.

Perry’s accusation drew astounded responses from the university, Texas lawmakers and a professor, who said it was “extraordinary” that a federal official would involve himself in an issue as hyperlocal as student government elections.