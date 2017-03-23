Newsvine

Elizabeth Warren questions Devin Nunes' loyalty over Trump wiretap flap

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren unleashed another Twitter rant on Wednesday, calling on Republicans to "get on the right side of history" and call for an independent commission to investigate President Trump's ties to Russia after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes revealed that he shared information with Trump that was withheld from his committee.

"Who does House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes think he works for: the American people or [Trump]?" the Massachusetts senator asked.

