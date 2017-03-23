Israeli arrested for threats to Jewish institutions

Israeli police arrested this morning in the south of Israel, as part of an ongoing international investigation that has been taking place for several months with other police and security agencies in America and Europe, a 19 year old suspect on suspicions of making security related threats and publishing false reports causing fear and panic in Jewish communities in countries around the world.

The investigation began in several countries at the same time, in which dozens of threatening calls were received at public places, events, synagogues and community buildings that caused panic and disrupted events and activities in various organizations.The result of the threats made by the suspect had an effect and caused damage to the communities and to their security and, in one case when threats were made by the suspect, caused an airline to make an emergency landing.

After an intensive investigation in cooperation with FBI including representatives who arrived in Israel, as well as other police organizations from various countries, technology was used to track down the suspect who had made these ongoing threats around the world.

The suspect used advanced camouflage technologies when contacting other countries and making those threats, including Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.

The suspect's house was searched this morning and evidence taken by police units as part of the ongoing investigation. The suspect was arrested and brought for questioning at the international investigations unit and will appear before the Rishon Letzion Court.