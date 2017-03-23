With London under attack, Rex Tillerson echoes Obama's Islamic State strategy

On the campaign trail, Donald Trump accused President Barack Obama of founding the Islamic State. He said Obama "did not get it," in terms of fighting the extremist group that is based in Iraq and Syria, and vowed to obliterate them on the battlefield.

But in the Trump administration's first major announcement of its still-nascent plans to defeat the militants, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday closely parroted Obama's strategy. His comments came as talk of fighting the Islamic State was overshadowed by a terror attack in London that left five dead and 40 injured. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack, or if the Islamic State was linked to it.

"The great commonality among we who have gathered today is a commitment to bringing down a global force of evil," Tillerson said at the start of a conclave of the 68-nation coalition to defeat the Islamic State that was held at State Department headquarters. Australian Foreign Minister who first met Mr. Tillerson in late February was in attendance.

In his 20-minute speech, Tillerson noted that over the past year, the flow of foreign fighters into Iraq and Syria had dropped more than 90 percent and that 75 percent of the Islamic State's online propaganda had been eliminated. Both gains occurred largely on Obama's watch.