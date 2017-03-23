'Beyond Irregular': GOP Intel Chair Under Fire for Bizarre Trump Briefing

Rep. Devon Nunes (R-Calif.), who chairs the House Select Committee on Intelligence, spoke to reporters outside the White House on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: CNN)

The ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday said the "beyond irregular" behavior of the committee's Republican chairman has "underscored the imperative of an independent investigation" into Russian interference in last year's election—comments that capped off a series of explosive Capitol Hill developments surrounding a controversy that refuses to die.

"The chairman needs to think about which role he wants to play here. Is he going to play a role as a surrogate for the administration or is he going to play a role of leading an independent investigation? He can't do both." —Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the Republican chairman of the House Select Committee on Intelligence, came under fire later by congressional colleagues after he went outside normal protocols by briefing President Donald Trump earlier in the day on classified materials that had yet to be vetted by his own committee.

As many noted, it is highly unusual for the chairman to take such actions of speak publicly on sensitive matters in the absence of the ranking member and the Intelligence Committee remains one of the few in congress where bipartisan decorum, at least in broad strokes, is both honored and expected.

In both a written statement and subsequent press conference, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the committee, called Nunes to account for briefing Trump and said he only learned of the new disclosures when the Chairman held a live press conference with reporters outside the White House.