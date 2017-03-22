Trump transition members had information 'incidentally collected,' House Intelligence chair says

U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition had information "incidentally collected" during "normal" foreign surveillance activities unrelated to the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., did not detail whose communications U.S. intelligence officials intercepted but said it appeared to take place after the election in November, December, and January, citing reports he saw. The congressman, a Trump ally, added that he did not know if Trump's own communications were caught up in surveillance, though he said it is possible.

"I recently confirmed that, on numerous occasions, the intelligence community incidentally collected information about U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition," Nunes told reporters at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. "Details about U.S. persons associated with the incoming administration, details with little or no apparent foreign intelligence value, were widely disseminated in intelligence community reporting."

Nunes' announcement came just two days after FBI Director James Comey confirmed that the agency is investigating alleged Russian interference in the election as part of its counterintelligence activities. That probe includes potential ties between Trump officials and Russia.