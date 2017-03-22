Trump Won't Save Us From Climate Change. Maybe Surfers Will.

For surfers, countering President Donald Trump’s plan to slash federal funding for climate change research is personal.

Surfers, no strangers to environmental activism, are creating task forces to save the ocean, their multimillion-dollar industry and the scientific research that shows both face incredible threats if global temperatures continue to rise.

“Surfers are kind of like a giant tribe, a giant wolf-like tribe of people,” said Terry Hardy, a longtime surfer and one of the owners of the World Surf League (WSL), the governing body for professional surfers. “We feel like we have an army we can activate that can create real change.”

The athletes Hardy represents have a lot at stake. If the sea level continues to rise, as scientists warn, there will be a serious consequence for the sport: smaller and fewer waves.

Consistently higher tides will change the way waves break on reefs and beaches, explained Stefanie Sekich-Quinn, coastal preservation manager of Surfrider Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to coastal water quality.

For beach breaks, “they’ll break closer to the shore, closer inland, and that means that they could be smaller waves or not break at all,”Sekich-Quinn explained. “The same goes for waves that break on a reef. When the reef is being inundated with additional levels of sea level rise, the wave just won’t break as it used to, and some fear it might not break at all.”