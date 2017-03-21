Here's Judge Gorsuch's Full Opening Statement (+LIVE STREAM)

Mr. Chairman, Sen. Feinstein, Members of the Committee:

I am honored and I am humbled to be here. Since coming to Washington, I have met with over 70 senators. You have offered a warm welcome and wise advice. Thank you. I also want to thank the President and Vice President. They and their teams have been very gracious to me and I thank them for this honor. I want to thank Senators Bennet and Gardner and General Katyal for their introductions. Reminding us that — long before we are Republicans or Democrats — we are Americans. Sitting here I am acutely aware of my own imperfections. But I pledge to each of you and to the American people that, if confirmed, I will do all my powers permit to be a faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of our great nation.*

I could not even attempt this without Louise, my wife of more than 20 years. The sacrifices she has made and her giving heart leave me in awe. I love you so much. We started off in a place very different from this one: a small apartment and little to show for it. When Louise's mother first came to visit, she was concerned by the conditions. As I headed out the door to work, I will never forget her whispering to her daughter - in a voice just loud enough for me to hear - Are you sure he's really a lawyer?

To my teenage daughters watching out West. Bathing chickens for the county fair. Devising ways to keep our determined pet goat out of the garden. Building a semi-functional plyboard hovercraft for science fair. Driving 8 hours through a Wyoming snowstorm with high school debaters in the back arguing the whole way. These are a just a few of my favorite memories. I love you impossibly.

To my extended family across Colorado. When we gather, it's dozens of us. We hold different political and religious views, but we are united in love. Between the family pranks and the pack of children running rampant, whoever is hosting is usually left with at least one dry wall repair.