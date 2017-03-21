Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 32 Seeds: 1062 Comments: 1904 Since: May 2016

Here's Judge Gorsuch's Full Opening Statement (+LIVE STREAM)

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Vernon Wythe
Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:30 AM
Discuss:

Here's Judge Gorsuch's Full Opening Statement

Mr. Chairman, Sen. Feinstein, Members of the Committee:

I am honored and I am humbled to be here. Since coming to Washington, I have met with over 70 senators. You have offered a warm welcome and wise advice. Thank you. I also want to thank the President and Vice President. They and their teams have been very gracious to me and I thank them for this honor. I want to thank Senators Bennet and Gardner and General Katyal for their introductions. Reminding us that — long before we are Republicans or Democrats — we are Americans. Sitting here I am acutely aware of my own imperfections. But I pledge to each of you and to the American people that, if confirmed, I will do all my powers permit to be a faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of our great nation.*

I could not even attempt this without Louise, my wife of more than 20 years. The sacrifices she has made and her giving heart leave me in awe. I love you so much. We started off in a place very different from this one: a small apartment and little to show for it. When Louise's mother first came to visit, she was concerned by the conditions. As I headed out the door to work, I will never forget her whispering to her daughter - in a voice just loud enough for me to hear - Are you sure he's really a lawyer?

To my teenage daughters watching out West. Bathing chickens for the county fair. Devising ways to keep our determined pet goat out of the garden. Building a semi-functional plyboard hovercraft for science fair. Driving 8 hours through a Wyoming snowstorm with high school debaters in the back arguing the whole way. These are a just a few of my favorite memories. I love you impossibly.

To my extended family across Colorado. When we gather, it's dozens of us. We hold different political and religious views, but we are united in love. Between the family pranks and the pack of children running rampant, whoever is hosting is usually left with at least one dry wall repair.

LIVE STREAM: Judge Neil M. Gorsuch gave his opening statement on Monday during the first day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.Here are some highlights: Judge Neil Gorsuch will appear before the Senate Judicial Committee on Tuesday, where he will face his second confirmation hearing over his nomination by President Trump to become the newest Justice of the Supreme Court.
Senator Richard J. Durbin, Democrat of Illinois, said he wanted to know what Judge Gorsuch would do when “called upon to stand up to this president.” Mr. Durbin said, “You going to have your hands full with this president.”
Senator Michael Bennet, Democrat of Colorado, introduced Mr. Gorsuch, his fellow Coloradan, with high praise but stayed studiously ambiguous about how he would vote.
Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, said, “if you believe this has been a great plan to get a Trump nominee on the court, then you had to believe Trump was going to win to begin with.”

Continue reading the main story
Senator Patrick J. Leahy, Democrat of Vermont, said Mr. Gorsuch was “selected by interest groups.”

Two of the most frequently mentioned people at Monday’s hearing weren’t even in the room: Judge Merrick B. Garland, the Obama administration nominee who never got a hearing, and Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader who led the blockade of Judge Garland.

Republicans are enthusiastic and fully aboard with Judge Gorsuch. Do not expect contentious questioning from them in the days ahead..
James Comey Testifies
James Comey Wiretapping
James Comey Russia
Donald Trump Speech
Donald Trump's Immigration Order
Donald Trump Interview
President Trump Press Conference
Donald Trump Latest News

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor