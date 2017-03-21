Newsvine

Fox News pulls Andrew Napolitano off air after unsubstantiated Trump wiretap claims

Fox News has reportedly benched legal analyst Andrew Napolitano because of his claims that former President Barack Obama had used British intelligence officials to spy on President Trump.

Napolitano, a former New Jersey Superior Court judge, reported last week that three intelligence sources had told him that Obama went "outside the chain of command" in order to surveil the President.

“Obama would not have needed a warrant to authorize surveillance on Trump," Napolitano wrote in a column for Fox News.

“Sources have told me that the British foreign surveillance service, the Government Communications Headquarters, known as GCHQ, most likely provided Obama with transcripts of Trump’s calls.”

 

