FBI director James Comey to address House Committee on Russia

FBI Director James Comey has confirmed the bureau is investigating possible links and collusion between Russia and associates of President Donald Trump, including whether any crimes were committed.

Under questioning by the House Intelligence Committee on Monday, he also rejected President Trump’s unproven claim that former President Barack Obama ordered a “wire-tap” on Trump Tower last year,

As top Democrats demanded that Mr. Trump retracts his claims, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the US president would not provide comment until the hearing was wrapped up.

“With respect to the president’s tweets about alleged wire-tapping directed at him by the prior administration, I have no information that supports those tweets,” Mr. Comey told the House panel, led by the committee’s top Democrat, Adam Schiff.

“And we have looked carefully inside the FBI. The Department of Justice has asked me to share with you that the answer is the same for the Department of Justice and all its components: the department has no information that supports those tweets.”