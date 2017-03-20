Former Jimmy Carter adviser calls on China to take joint stand towards North Korea—FRANCE 24

Brzezinski told France 24 that he supported a tougher US stance vis-à-vis what he described the "menace" of North Korea, but that the US shouldn't be the only country ratcheting up pressure on Pyongyang.

He said China needed to also try to rein in North Korea's military ambitions and that if Beijing did not do so, Washington would have no choice but to bolster its strategic alliance with Japan, even allowing a nuclear Japan.

He stressed that sanctions on Russia should not be lifted but added that Russia, including Vladimir Putin himself, was now realizing that its policy of confrontation with the West was wrongheaded and was inching towards a redefinition of its global stance.

Brzezinski also called for a clearer US policy in Syria and in the Middle East and lamented the absence of a clear-sighted Trump administration foreign policy.