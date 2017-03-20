Neil Gorsuch on the issues

When President Donald Trump set out to choose a Supreme Court nominee, one factor was critical: a proven record.

On that front, Judge Neil Gorsuch, who has a long paper trail of judicial opinions from his time on the 10th US Circuit Court of Appeals, appears to be the perfect candidate for judicial conservatives.

They are pleased with the opinions on the books, and they feel confident that on issues he has not directly considered, such as abortion and the gun rights he will be guided by his conservative values.

Here's what we know about Gorsich on many of the hot-button issues of today's Supreme Court: