Trump's view on climate could cost us

If passed in its current form, President Donald Trump’s proposed budget for 2018 will take the United States out of the climate change business.

That means Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be facing tough decisions about how much more financial pain he is willing to inflict on Canadian businesses, industries, and consumers through carbon pricing.

This by imposing a national carbon price that our largest trading partner does not have.

Trump’s budget plan, which must be approved by Congress, hits the U.S. Environmental Protection hardest of any government agency, including a 31% cut to its $8.2 billion annual budget.

It will reduce the agency’s 15,000-member staff by 19%, or about 3,000 positions, and eliminate 50 EPA programs, including funding for former president Barack Obama’s signature climate change initiative, the Clean Power Plan.