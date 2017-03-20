Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 30 Seeds: 1058 Comments: 1896 Since: May 2016

Trump's view on climate could cost us

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONToronto Sun
Seeded on Sun Mar 19, 2017 11:25 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

 

If passed in its current form, President Donald Trump’s proposed budget for 2018 will take the United States out of the climate change business.

That means Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be facing tough decisions about how much more financial pain he is willing to inflict on Canadian businesses, industries, and consumers through carbon pricing.

This by imposing a national carbon price that our largest trading partner does not have.

Trump’s budget plan, which must be approved by Congress, hits the U.S. Environmental Protection hardest of any government agency, including a 31% cut to its $8.2 billion annual budget.

It will reduce the agency’s 15,000-member staff by 19%, or about 3,000 positions, and eliminate 50 EPA programs, including funding for former president Barack Obama’s signature climate change initiative, the Clean Power Plan.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor