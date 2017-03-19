Newsvine

Fact-checking Trump's tweets: Does Germany owe NATO 'vast sums of money'?

But according to a former U.S. ambassador to NATO, the president's statements are misleading.

"There is no ledger sheet that shows Germany in the red," Doug Lute, who served as the ambassador under former President Obama from 2013 to 2017, told ABC News. "That's not how it works in NATO."

The alliances' roughly $2 billion operating budget is paid by fixed apportions across the 28 allied members. (The United States, for example, contributes the most: about 22.14 percent of that $2 billion annually. Germany comes in second, supplying 14.65 percent.)

To quote German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen: "There is no debt account in NATO."

However, NATO also asks its members to spend at least 2 percent of their GDP on national defense.

Since the early 2000s, the U.S. has routinely budgeted between 3 percent and 5 percent of GDP for defense.

 

