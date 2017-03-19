Solar system could have over 100 planets with new criteria

Tech Times explains that the definition of a planet was last changed by the International Astronomical Union (IAU) in 2006 when the new criteria famously demoted Pluto from the rank of a planet to dwarf planet and Kuiper Belt Object. Space objects similar in size or larger than Pluto were discovered in Pluto’s neighborhood, and the discovery of Eris, which is larger than Pluto, contributed to the new definition of a dwarf planet.

The IAU criteria for a planet reads, “a celestial body that (a) is in orbit around the Sun, (b) has sufficient mass for its self-gravity to overcome rigid body forces so that it assumes a hydrostatic equilibrium (nearly round) shape, and (c) has cleared the neighborhood around its orbit.”

Because Pluto shares its orbit with more than a natural satellite, it does not meet the requirement for planetary status that requires a clear area throughout the planet’s orbit.

Now, a group of scientists is proposing that the definition of a planet be changed to consider the object’s shape and behavior without considering the object’s location or other bodies that may share its orbit. The team points out that even Jupiter has not totally cleared its orbit of asteroids.