Donald Trump visits properties bearing his name for seven straight weekends

Donald Trump has spent seven consecutive weekends during his first two months in office at properties that bear his name, prompting concerns that he is blurring the lines between his presidential duties and his family’s business empire.

Despite pledging during his campaign that he would “rarely leave the White House because there’s so much work to be done”, the President has spent every weekend of his presidency except the first in a Trump-owned property.

Mr. Trump spent his second, third and fourth weekends in the job at his private Palm Beach estate Mar-a-Lago, while in the fifth he went for dinner at a Trump Hotel in Washington DC.

During the sixth weekend into his presidency, he went to Mar-a-Lago again, and the following week visited the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

Recent reports have confirmed that he is spending this weekend at Mar-a-Lago again — bringing the total weekends spent in a Trump-owned property to seven in a row.