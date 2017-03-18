Senate Republicans: From 'hell no' to 'not so sure' on Obamacare

Joni Ernst promised to “unload” on Obamacare in a 2014 campaign ad that featured her firing a gun as a narrator described what she would do to the Democratic health care law.

But three years after winning election to the Senate on a vow to seek an “immediate" repeal of the law, the Iowa senator is being very careful about pulling that trigger.

“I am legitimately undecided on this,” she said here Friday after relentless attempts by questioners in the state’s two largest cities to pin her down on the health care bill under consideration in the House in the state’s two largest cities. “And you will hear that from a number of my colleagues, as well.”

Ernst was part of a Republican wave election that year that brought 12 new GOP members to the Senate and secured a Republican majority. Without exception, the winners used the unpopular law and its bungled launch to propel them to victory.

But as Obamacare’s popularity has improved, those same senators are now among the most prominent critics of the Republican proposal to undo the law being pushed by Speaker Paul Ryan and President Donald Trump. A Congressional Budget Office estimate this week that the plan would leave 24 million more people uninsured and increase premiums in the short term has only heightened the anxiety.

Indeed, now Ernst is using the word “deliberative” when describing her state of mind about replacing Obamacare. She emphasizes that pre-existing conditions must be covered and that children up to the age of 26 be able to remain on their parents’ insurance plan, both of which the Republican alternative would require.

Ernst insists she still wants to dismantle the law, but admits it’s not quite as simple as the “repeal and replace” mantra seemed in 2014.