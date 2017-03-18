Newsvine

Trump defends meeting with Merkel against 'FAKE NEWS' reports

President Donald Trump defended his recent meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a Saturday morning Twitter storm.

"Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel," tweeted Trump at 9:23 am.

The president was seemingly responding to multiple critical reports that emerged following the first meeting between the two world leaders.

Media outlets described the conference as "awkward," with many pointing out that Merkel and Trump did not shake hands during in front of photographers in the Oval Office, even after the German chancellor appeared to asked the president if he wanted to.

