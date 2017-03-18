Deranged man attacks climate change funding with budget ax

Donald Trump's effort to kill nearly one-third of the federal Environmental Protection Agency's budget, including climate research and all climate funds to the United Nations leaves no doubt about where we, as a nation, stand.

In the shadow of a madman. How else to describe a President who in one moment says he loves clean water and air, and the next vows "get rid of" the very agency charged with protecting them, "in almost every form"?

Even congressional Republicans and fossil fuel flunky Scott Pruitt, who opposes some of the core missions of the EPA he now runs, think Trump is going too far.

Pruitt reportedly went to the White House on Wednesday to request a smaller budget cut. What he got was an even bigger one - billions more than he, lead architect of the attack against EPA, or other Republicans ever thought prudent.