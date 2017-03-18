North Coast legislators decry Trump cutbacks

President Donald Trump’s proposed budget cuts and his vow to repeal Obamacare would have a devastating impact on California, North Coast legislators told local Latino leaders Friday.

The elimination of President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act would alone cost the state $24.5 billion and leave millions of its 39 million residents without health insurance, Assemblyman Jim Wood said Friday at a luncheon hosted in Santa Rosa by the Latino leadership group Los Cien.

The Healdsburg Democrat, a dentist by profession, said 4 million residents have benefited from Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion while an additional 1.4 million have purchased insurance through the state’s health exchange, Covered California.

“A total of 5.4 million people in California are at risk of losing health care,” said Wood, who is chairman of the state Assembly Health Committee. “I have to do everything I can to focus on that.”

Wood, along with state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-American Canyon, were the guest speakers at the luncheon hosted by Los Cien, the county’s largest Latino leadership group. In response to a question about universal health care, both Wood and Dodd expressed support for a single-payer system operated by the government but said now was not the time to wage that fight.

“If we’re going to be successful with single-payer, I can’t start 24 and a half billion dollars in the hole,” Wood said.