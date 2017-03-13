Justice asks for more time on Trump wiretap claim

The Justice Department late Monday asked a House panel for more time to determine "what if any responsive documents may exist'' to support President Trump's widely disputed claims that the Obama administration had tapped the telephones at the president's New York offices in advance of the November election.

The House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating possible links between Trump associates and the Russian government, had imposed a Monday deadline to provide any supporting evidence. No such information had been transmitted by Monday evening. Instead, Justice confirmed in a statement that it had asked for additional time to "review the request in compliance with the governing legal authorities.''

California Rep. Adam Schiff, the panel's ranking Democrat, said Monday that lawmakers are urging Justice to respond "promptly'' and not later than the committee's looming March 20 hearing, when FBI Director James Comey and other former Obama administration officials, are set to testify before the House panel.

Shortly after Trump set off a political firestorm in a series of tweets earlier this month, Comey pressed Justice officials to offer a rebuke of the claims. Justice has yet to address the matter.