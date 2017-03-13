Simmons firm filed lawsuits against pharmaceutical manufacturers on behalf of New York counties over opioid addiction

The Simmons Hanly Conroy firm has filed several lawsuits on behalf of New York counties against pharmaceutical manufacturers and physicians, alleging the counties have spent millions of dollars fighting an opioid drug epidemic they say was caused by aggressive marketing.

“As a direct and foreseeable consequence of Defendants’ wrongful conduct, Plaintiff has been required to spend millions of dollars each year in its efforts to combat the public nuisance created by Defendants’ deceptive marketing campaign,” the suits state.

The Simmons firm, based in Alton, has built its business on asbestos litigation. It filed its most recent suits on behalf of Erie County in Buffalo on the state's western border and Broome County in Binghamton in south central last month in those respective state courts.

The firm filed a similar lawsuit on behalf of Suffolk County (Riverhead) in August.

The 75-page lawsuits included counts alleging unjust enrichment, fraud, violation of New York social services lLaw, public nuisance, false advertising – New York general business law, and deceptive acts and practices – New York general business law.

The counties are represented by Paul Hanly, Jayne Conroy, Andrea Bierstein and Thomas I. Sheridan III of New York and Sarah Burns of Alton.

The Simmons Firm previously had ties to an asbestos corruption investigation of former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, in which Silver was accused of steering state funds to Dr. Robert Taub, who headed a mesothelioma research facility at Columbia University until Silver’s arrest.