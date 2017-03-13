Newsvine

John McCain tells Donald Trump to prove Obama wiretap claim or else retract it

Seeded on Mon Mar 13, 2017 7:11 AM
senior Republican senator has called on Donald Trump to either provide evidence that Barack Obama wiretapped his offices or else retract the claim.

Mr. Trump last weekend accused Mr. Obama of electronically eavesdropping on him shortly before the November election. He did so without providing any evidence, and the White House called on Congress to investigate the claim.

The House Intelligence Committee agreed to do so and asked the White House to provide any evidence of the allegations by Monday. But speaking on CNN, John McCain, said Mr. Trump could very easily clear up the matter.

“I have no reason to believe that the charge is true, but I also believe that the President of the United States could clear this up in a minute,” Mr. McCain said.

“All he has to do is pick up the phone, call the director of the CIA, director of national intelligence and say, ‘OK, what happened’.”

